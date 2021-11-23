Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out vs. Hawks on Monday

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without their leading scorer when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. According to Joe Mussato, Gilgeous-Alexander is limited by a right ankle sprain and is unavailable for Monday night’s game. Gilgeous-Alexander is considered day-to-day.

https://twitter.com/joe_mussatto/status/1462920848843714563

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 20.4 points per game, ranks second in assists and fifth in rebounds. Overall, he’s contributed a team-best 0.9 win shares and is the only Thunder player with a positive value over replacement player rating, per Basketball-Reference.

Ty Jerome is listed behind Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder’s depth chart. Jerome has appeared in 13 games for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 6.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in nearly 13 minutes of court time.

The Thunder have dropped two straight games to fall to 6-10 on the season. Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence shifted the line further in the Hawks’ favor, with the home team now sitting as -13.5 favorites as we approach tip-off. The total is set at 211.5.