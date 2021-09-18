Shane Baz Will Make His MLB Debut Monday Against the Blue Jays

The MLB’s 20th best prospect will be making his major league debut on Monday. Shane Baz will be promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays taxi squad on Sunday and will be activated for the Rays game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Rays acquired baz as a part of the Chris Archer and Tyler Glasnow deal. Along with Glasnow, the Pittsburgh Pirates sent Austin Meadows and a player to be named later, which ended up being Baz. The young righty has a four-pitch arsenal that has helped him to a 1.76 earned run average and 9.50 strikeouts per nine innings at Triple-A Durham this season.

Rays’ relievers have pitched the most innings in the MLB this season, pitching 639.2 innings, 23.2 more than the next closest team. The increased workload hasn’t impacted production, though. The Rays have allowed the second-fewest walks and hits per inning pitched and third-best earned run average this season.

Tampa concludes their series against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday before their crucial AL East matchup with the Jays on Monday. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the games.