Shane Bieber Expect to Return to Cleveland Rotation Friday

Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports that Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber will return to the team’s rotation against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Bieber has missed significant playing time this season with a shoulder injury, last pitching in a June 13, 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners, throwing 107 pitches in 5.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight batters.

Making 14 starts this season, Bieber has a 7-4 record, throwing 90.2 innings, with a 3.28 ERA, 33% K rate and a 1.25 WHIP. In 10 starts, he has struck out eight or more batters.

Beiber will face an efficient White Sox offense that ranks fifth in batting average (.255), third in OBP (.335) and has the 11th-lowest strikeout rate (22%). With a 74-76 record, Cleveland looks to be out of playoff contention, currently 10.5-games out of the Wild Card in the American League. The White Sox, who lead the American League Central with an 85-66 record, are +750 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.