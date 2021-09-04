Shane Bieber getting closer to a return for Cleveland

Shane Bieber is scheduled to throw a simulated game today for Cleveland, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Since mid-June, Bieber has been on the injured list due to a shoulder injury but is getting close to a return to the rotation. The question might be, what would be the point of bringing Bieber back in a lost season? It’s a fair question, but the plan is for Bieber to start for the team once he is deemed healthy enough to do so.

Bieber has only made 14 starts this season and was solid with a 3.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 130 strikeouts with 33 walks in 90.2 innings pitched.

Aaron Civale is scheduled to return from the injured list Tuesday to face the Twins as he has recovered from a finger injury.

The Indians are in Fenway Park this weekend as they are trying to derail the playoff hopes for the Red Sox. The Indians and Sox are currently scoreless in the fifth inning.