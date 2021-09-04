Shane Bieber getting closer to a return for Cleveland
September 4George KurtzSportsGrid
Shane Bieber is scheduled to throw a simulated game today for Cleveland, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Since mid-June, Bieber has been on the injured list due to a shoulder injury but is getting close to a return to the rotation. The question might be, what would be the point of bringing Bieber back in a lost season? It’s a fair question, but the plan is for Bieber to start for the team once he is deemed healthy enough to do so.
Bieber has only made 14 starts this season and was solid with a 3.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 130 strikeouts with 33 walks in 90.2 innings pitched.
Aaron Civale is scheduled to return from the injured list Tuesday to face the Twins as he has recovered from a finger injury.
The Indians are in Fenway Park this weekend as they are trying to derail the playoff hopes for the Red Sox. The Indians and Sox are currently scoreless in the fifth inning. The Indians are -172 (+1.5) on the run line, +172 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 4.5, over (-111), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.