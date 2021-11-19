Shea Theodore to miss Thursday’s game against Red Wings

I’m hearing it’s unlikely Shea Theodore will be able to play tonight for the Golden Knights after that awkward fall against Carolina. If you’re looking for good news, Zach Whitecloud has been progressing quickly, looks like he may even make his return tonight. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) November 19, 2021

According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, it’s unlikely that Vegas Defenseman Shea Theodore will play in Thursday’s game. Theodore fell awkwardly in the Golden Knights’ game against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. You can add Theodore’s name to the long list of Vegas injuries. It’s a list that includes Max Pacioretty, Nolan Patrick, William Karlsson, Will Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault, and newly acquired Jack Eichel. The good news for Vegas is that Mark Stone rejoined the lineup last Saturday, and Granger is also reporting that Zach Whitecloud could rejoin the team as early as tonight. This season, Theodore has 11 points through 16 games and averages over 23 minutes a night for the Golden Knights. Daniil Miromanov has been recalled from the minors to fill Vegas’ sixth defensive spot.

