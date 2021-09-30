Shohei Ohtani Not Pitching For Angels Finale Sunday

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports the Los Angeles Angels will not have Shohei Ohtani pitch in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in the Angels’ season finale against the Mariners on Sunday, Joe Maddon said today. He will continue to hit this week, but his season is over as a pitcher. The final line: 9-2, 3.18 ERA, 156 SO, 44 BB, 130 1/3 IP. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 29, 2021

Angels’ manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani will continue to hit and will appear in the lineup throughout the week. Making 23 starts this season, Ohtani posted a 9-2 record, with a 3.18 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.09 WHIP, throwing 130.1 innings.

The two-way player is a regular fixture in the Angels lineup, playing 153 games this year. As a batter, Ohtani is hitting .256 with a .370 OBP and 45 home runs, which ranks third in the majors, behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Salvador Perez. Currently, Ohtani is the favorite to win the American League MVP award, with -4000 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Although the Angels are out of playoff contention, with a 74-83 record in the American League West, Ohtani will likely appear in the Angles series finale against the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon. The Angels are a -136 road Moneyline favorite against the Rangers in a matchup with a nine-run total.