Shohei Ohtani Out Of Angels Lineup Tuesday

Ohtani will sit out of the matchup, with the Angeles headed to a National League ballpark, limiting the opportunity for the designated hitter. Ohtani last played in a 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 6, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. This season, the versatile two-way player has made 135 appearances, slashing .255/.355/.607 with an MLB-leading 43 home runs. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 9-1 record, making 21 starts this season, posting a 2.97 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.07 WHIP,
He is currently the favorite at -7000 odds to win the American League on FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Angels open the series against the Padres, facing Blake Snell, who makes his 26th start of the season. With a 7-5 record in his first season with San Diego, Snell has a 4.31 ERA, 30% K rate and a 1.38 WHIP.
Los Angeles is a +260 road Moneyline underdog against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.
