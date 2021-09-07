Shohei Ohtani Out Of Angels Lineup Tuesday

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports Los Angeles Angels will sit Shohei Ohtani for Tuesday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani will sit out of the matchup, with the Angeles headed to a National League ballpark, limiting the opportunity for the designated hitter. Ohtani last played in a 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 6, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. This season, the versatile two-way player has made 135 appearances, slashing .255/.355/.607 with an MLB-leading 43 home runs. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 9-1 record, making 21 starts this season, posting a 2.97 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.07 WHIP,

He is currently the favorite at -7000 odds to win the American League on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Angels open the series against the Padres, facing Blake Snell, who makes his 26th start of the season. With a 7-5 record in his first season with San Diego, Snell has a 4.31 ERA, 30% K rate and a 1.38 WHIP.

Los Angeles is a +260 road Moneyline underdog against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.