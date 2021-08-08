Shohei Ohtani Will Start Thursday against Blue Jays

Ohtani last pitched on August 4, tossing 6.0 efficient innings of one-run ball. The right-hander allowed four hits and struck out six, lowering his opponents’ batting average to .190 and bumping his strike-out total up to 106. The former Rookie of the Year will have his hands full on Thursday against a Blue Jays lineup that leads the MLB in on-base plus slugging percentage and home runs.
Ohtani is 6-1 with a 2.93 earned run average as a pitcher, which is just one aspect of the dynamic player’s profile. Ohtani also leads the majors in home runs and is just three runs batted in off the major league lead. Those metrics are contributing to the -850 price on Ohtani finishing the season as the AL MVP.
The Los Angeles Angels continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight as massive +300 underdogs at Chavez Ravine. The total is set at 8.5, with the under juiced to -114. All line information is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
