Shohei Ohtani’s Impressive All-Star Weekend

Has any athlete had a more memorable two days than Shohei Ohtani at Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities? Not only did Ohtani become the first Japanese-born participant in the Home Run Derby, but he also became the first pitcher to participate in the event.
Ohtani hit 28 home runs in the event and even launched a 513-foot blast on one of his swings. He thrilled the fans in the first round by coming back to swat 22 home runs and tie Juan Soto in the first round after failing to hit his first one out until about two minutes remaining on the clock. It took an additional two rounds to decide a winner, and while Ohtani failed to advance, there’s no question that he gave everyone watching their money’s worth.
He’d then follow up that performance by being the first pitcher to start an All-Star Game and bat leadoff. It didn’t take long for him to hit 100 mph on the radar gun in the first inning. Ohtani pitched a scoreless inning and ended up getting the win in the ballgame.
All in all, it wasn’t too bad for a few days’ work.
