Should the Bills Be Worried About Not Having a Go-To Running Back?

Bills’ Running Back Situation

If there is one skill position holding the Buffalo Bills back from making that leap, many would say it’s a running back as Josh Allen has never had a 700-yard rusher during his three seasons in Buffalo. The primary carries will likely be fought for between Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, while new signing Matt Breida will see if he can make a name for himself in the preseason.

Last season, Singletary got a bit more of the touches, but Moss ended up with four touchdowns compared to Singletary’s two. It’s likely that they will split the whole year and not score enough on a week-to-week basis to be a consistent fantasy output. The worry in Allen’s first seasons was that he had more rushing touchdowns than any running back on his team even dreamed of in all three seasons.

You still want Josh Allen to run and be dynamic, but you still get concerned about the potential for injury. That’s where the value of these guys can come in. If you need two yards, you need to have a guy that you can rely on that isn’t your quarterback. Give the ball to Zack Moss and see if he can do it. Can you get him or Singletary involved more in the passing game? He would be the more likely to be used at the goal line, and he was used a little bit at the goal line last season. Moss also got injured for parts of last season, did not play in every single game. There’s certainly a chance that we see a bit less of Josh Allen at the goal line and a bit more of Zack Moss figuring things out and maybe becoming a bit more value more viable for fantasy.

