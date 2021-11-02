Shoulder Injury Will Keep Lu Dort Out vs. Clippers

Injuries limited Lu Dort to 52 games last season, and injuries could derail his start this season. The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard will miss Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a shoulder injury. Dort suffered the injury in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/thunderousint/status/1455305767393894417

The undrafted guard averages 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, for 21.8 FanDuel fantasy points per game. Dort was starting to put things together offensively, eclipsing double-digit points in four straight games. He’ll slot back into the starting lineup when he’s cleared to return to action.

The Thunder are starting Josh Giddey in the backcourt with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, creating a vacancy at forward that will be filled by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Giddey has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder this season, averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Thunder listed as +12.5 underdogs on the spread and +570 on the moneyline. The total sits at 210.5.