Si Woo Kim (back) Withdraws from John Deere Classic

Si Woo Kim was off to a brutal start on Thursday at the John Deere Classic. Kim was +7 over his first eight holes of the tournament. Whether he has an actual back injury or not remains to be seen. I’d assume we’ll still Si Woo at the Open Championship next week.

At the time of writing, Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas are the current co-leaders at the John Deere Classic after they both fired off bogey-free 64s. That said, FanDuel Sportsbook still has Daniel Berger as the live favorite at +900.

It’s also worth noting that Data Golf darling Doug Ghim is -5 thru 12 and currently ranks seventh in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over those 12 holes. That said, Ghim is 107th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. If he starts to get into trouble from the tee box, his score may start to suffer.

FanDuel still has Ghim among the favorites through round one as he’s listed at +1800 at the time of writing.