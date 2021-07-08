Si Woo Kim (back) Withdraws from John Deere Classic
July 8Justin BaileySportsGrid
Si Woo Kim was off to a brutal start on Thursday at the John Deere Classic. Kim was +7 over his first eight holes of the tournament. Whether he has an actual back injury or not remains to be seen. I’d assume we’ll still Si Woo at the Open Championship next week.
At the time of writing, Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas are the current co-leaders at the John Deere Classic after they both fired off bogey-free 64s. That said, FanDuel Sportsbook still has Daniel Berger as the live favorite at +900.
It’s also worth noting that Data Golf darling Doug Ghim is -5 thru 12 and currently ranks seventh in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over those 12 holes. That said, Ghim is 107th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. If he starts to get into trouble from the tee box, his score may start to suffer.
FanDuel still has Ghim among the favorites through round one as he’s listed at +1800 at the time of writing.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.