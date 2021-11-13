Sidney Crosby to join the Penguins on Sunday

Sidney Crosby is expected to join the team in Washington before the game Sunday, PensInsideScoop.com reports. Crosby has missed the last four games for the Penguins due to COVID-19, but it looks like he will return Sunday versus the Capitals. Crosby has only played one game this season as he missed the beginning of the season due to wrist surgery over the summer. Crosby has only played one game this season, and he was scoreless with a rating of minus-3.

When healthy, Crosby is still one of the better players in the game, but at 34 years of age, those days are numbered, and the Penguins realize this. Due to knee surgery, the Penguins’ other superstar, Evgeni Malkin, is also out of the lineup. He is back on the ice but isn’t expected to return to the lineup any earlier than mid-December.

The Penguins will take on the COVID-19 depleted Senators on Saturday. The Penguins are +168 (-1.5) on the puck line, -156 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-122), under (+100). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.