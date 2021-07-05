Sixto Sanchez Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Sanchez has yet to pitch this season due to an injury, and a recent MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder. He had recently started throwing from 120 feet, but he will be forced to undergo season-ending surgery to address the new tear. There is hope that he will be able to return for the start of the 2022 season, but injuries to pitching arms are always risky propositions.
Sanchez burst onto the scene in 2020 as a 21-year-old rookie. He had never appeared above Double-A, but the team decided to call him up to the big leagues with no minor league action last year. He more than held his own in the majors, pitching to a 3.46 ERA and 2.99 xERA through 39 innings. He entered 2021 as the No. 39 prospect in the league per FanGraphs, so he will hopefully be able to pick up right where he left off.
The Marlins were one of the biggest surprises in this league last season, clinching one of the Wild Card spots in the playoffs and upsetting the Cubs in the first round. Unfortunately, they have not been able to replicate that success in 2021. They’re currently 35-47, which puts them 9.0 games behind the division-leading Mets. The Marlins have dropped to just +6000 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.