Sixto Sanchez Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Sanchez has yet to pitch this season due to an injury, and a recent MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder. He had recently started throwing from 120 feet, but he will be forced to undergo season-ending surgery to address the new tear. There is hope that he will be able to return for the start of the 2022 season, but injuries to pitching arms are always risky propositions.

Sanchez burst onto the scene in 2020 as a 21-year-old rookie. He had never appeared above Double-A, but the team decided to call him up to the big leagues with no minor league action last year. He more than held his own in the majors, pitching to a 3.46 ERA and 2.99 xERA through 39 innings. He entered 2021 as the No. 39 prospect in the league per FanGraphs, so he will hopefully be able to pick up right where he left off.

The Marlins were one of the biggest surprises in this league last season, clinching one of the Wild Card spots in the playoffs and upsetting the Cubs in the first round. Unfortunately, they have not been able to replicate that success in 2021. They’re currently 35-47, which puts them 9.0 games behind the division-leading Mets. The Marlins have dropped to just +6000 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.