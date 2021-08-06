Solomon Hill Re-signs with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks announce the team has re-signed eight-year veteran Solomon Hill.

The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. In his first season with the Hawks, Hill played 71 regular-season games, starting 16, averaging 21.3 minutes, four points, three rebounds and one assist per game. Starting three games in the playoffs, seeing additional playing time due to De’Andre Hunter’s knee injury. As a starter in the playoffs, Hill averaged 16 minutes, two points and two rebounds per game. In 37 minutes without Hunter on the floor, Hill had a 6% usage rate, averaging 0.56 fantasy points per minute.

The Hawks, securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference after a 41-31 season, were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the Conference Semifinals in seven games.

Averaging 113.7 points per game last season, the team ranked 13th in the league, playing at 97.6 possession per game pace, the eighth-slowest.

