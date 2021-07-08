Sonny Gray Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1413196236971290624

Gray recently missed nearly a month due to groin and back issues, and he will be headed back to the 10-day IL. This time, he’s dealing with a strained rib cage. Tony Santillan has been recalled to take his place on the active roster.

Poor health has been the only thing that has slowed down Gray this season. He’s pitched to a 3.19 ERA and 11.61 K/9, and he’s been even better since returning from the IL two starts ago. He’s allowed three runs over 12 innings while striking out 15 batters, and he pitched to a 2.03 FIP or lower in both outings.

The Reds will need a big second half from Gray if they want to make a push for the postseason. They’re currently 6.0 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings, and their odds have dropped to +950 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook. They’ll also have their work cut out for them in the Wild Card race given how strong the NL West is. Overall, FanGraphs gives the Reds a 17.3% chance of making the postseason.