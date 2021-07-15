Sonny Gray to start for the Reds on Sunday

Sonny Gray is scheduled to start for the Reds on Sunday, Bob Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gray has been on the injured list since July 8 with a strained rib cage but will return in the minimal amount of time to take on the division-leading Brewers. The Reds currently sit four games behind the Brewers in the National League Central. How well they fare in this series could determine if they are buyers or sellers come the July 30 trade deadline.

If they decide to sell, Gray is expected to garnish quite a bit of interest on the market. Gray has been hurt on and off this season but, when healthy, can still be an effective starting pitcher.

There is only one game in Major League Baseball tonight, and that’s between the Red Sox and Yankees. The Reds are +400 to win the NL Central, +3000 to win the NL, and +6000 to win it all at FanDuel.com.