Sony Michel “On Track” For Week 1

The Rams acquired Michel from the Patriots during the final week of training camp, but his availability for Week 1 looks good. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that his status will come down to Michel’s knowledge of the playbook but that he’s “on track” for Week 1 vs. the Bears.

How the workload is split between Michel and Darrell Henderson will be important for fantasy owners this season. Cam Akers was expected to handle most of the carries for the Rams in 2021-22, but his season-ending injury has created a void in the backfield. Henderson became the favorite to take over immediately following the Akers injury, but the trade for Michel complicates matters. This will likely be a committee of some sort, but the evidence points towards Michel ultimately being the lead back. The Rams have had multiple opportunities to commit to Henderson, but they have repeatedly balked at those chances.

The Rams open the season on Sunday Night Football, and they’re listed as 7.5-point favorites vs. the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook.