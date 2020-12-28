Spencer Dinwiddie Suffers Partially torn ACL

Three games into the season, and the Brooklyn Nets could be set for a spell without their starting guard, Spencer Dinwiddie. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Dinwiddie has a partially torn ACL in his right knee. It’s unclear at this time how long Dinwiddie could be sidelined as the injury is said to not include any other structural damage to the knee.

The Nets are 6.5-point favorites tonight as they host the winless Grizzlies at the Barclays Center in what will be their third game in four days.

Dinwiddie’s injury is sure to test the depth of a Nets’ bench that is ranked seventh in the league with 41 points per game. Caris Levert will likely replace Dinwiddie in the starting lineup. Levert averaged 18.7 points per game last year, with Kyrie Irving out for the majority of the season.

Update

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets have announced that Dinwiddie’s season is over due to the ACL injury.