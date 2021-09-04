Starling Marte is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Athletics, BaseballPress.com reports. Marte had to leave the game early Friday after being hit in the head with a pitch. The good news is that it was determined that Marte did not suffer a concussion, and his absence from the lineup Saturday may just be a precaution.

On Friday, the Athletics suffered a devastating loss to the Blue Jays as they blew an 8-2 lead. Marcus Semien hit a game-winning three-run home run off of Sergio Romo in the ninth inning. This loss pushed the Athletics to three games behind the Red Sox for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

The Athletics will try to recover from that loss later this afternoon versus the Jays once again. The A’s will start Paul Blackburn, and the Jays will counter with Jose Berrios. The Athletics are -128 (-1.5) on the run line, +152on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.