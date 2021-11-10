Steelers Chase Claypool to Miss Time with Toe Injury

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will likely miss significant playing time because of a toe injury.

Claypool last played in the Steelers’ 29-27 win Monday night against the Chicago Bears and was targeted five times, catching three passes for 30 yards. The second-year wideout is has a 20% target share this year, only behind team-leader Diontae Johnson, and has seen at least five targets in the Steelers’ first seven games of the season, responsible for one touchdown.

With Claypool expected to miss extended time, Diontae Johnson should see an increase in looks from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Johnson, priced at $7,400 on FanDuel, saw six targets in the Week 9 win, catching five passes for 56 yards. This season Johnson has recorded 10 or more targets in the five of Pittsburgh’s first seven games and looks to have a prime matchup, facing a Lions defense ranked 29th in DVOA.

Pittsburgh is a 9-point home favorite against the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 42.5-point total.