Steelers “Fearful” JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Miss Rest of Season

Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the Steelers Week 5 matchup vs. the Broncos, and the team expects his absence to be a lengthy one. He was already placed on injured reserve, and it’s possible he could be shut down for the rest of the year. He was in significant pain while being helped off the field, and the timing could not be worst for him. Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal last offseason in the hopes of finding a more lucrative offer this year, but that now seems unlikely.
With Smith-Schuster out of the lineup, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool should see a boost in targets. Claypool dominated last week vs. the Broncos, racking up five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Johnson caught two passes for 72 yards and a score. Najee Harris should also remain active in the passing game.
The Steelers will take on the Seahawks in Week 6, and they’re currently listed as 4.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
