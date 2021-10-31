Steelers K Chris Boswell Questionable To Return Vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is questionable to return to Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, per the team’s Twitter.

Boswell was hurt during a failed fake field goal attempt in the second quarter. Following a bootleg to the right, Boswell threw the pass out of the back of the end zone just before taking a hit to the helmet on his way out of bounds by defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. He was visibly shaken as he was getting up and a return is questionable which may be cause for concern for Pittsburgh. The Steelers do not have another kicker activated on their roster and Boswell’s absence would mean they may be going for two points the rest of the way as well as going for fourth downs.

