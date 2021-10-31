Steelers K Chris Boswell Questionable To Return Vs. Browns
October 31David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is questionable to return to Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, per the team’s Twitter.
Boswell was hurt during a failed fake field goal attempt in the second quarter. Following a bootleg to the right, Boswell threw the pass out of the back of the end zone just before taking a hit to the helmet on his way out of bounds by defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. He was visibly shaken as he was getting up and a return is questionable which may be cause for concern for Pittsburgh. The Steelers do not have another kicker activated on their roster and Boswell’s absence would mean they may be going for two points the rest of the way as well as going for fourth downs.
NFL Live Betting With FanDuel
You can live bet Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders along with every other NFL game all season long only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.