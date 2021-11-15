Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger May Miss Week 11 Vs. Chargers With COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in danger of missing this Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to COVID-19, per SI.com.

It’s been revealed that Roethlisberger is fully vaccinated, but he is reportedly dealing with some symptoms during his recovery. He also missed the team’s Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions due to his positive test. If the quarterback cannot go this weekend, expect backup Mason Rudolph to get his second straight start against the Chargers.

Roethlisberger has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions in eight games this season. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as we get closer to kickoff. He will need to produce two negative tests within 24 hours in order to be available for the matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently four-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with a total of 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.