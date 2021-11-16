Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Will Start Vs. Chargers If Cleared By Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday if he is cleared and is physically fit by Saturday, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Roethlisberger missed the team’s Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions after testing positive to COVID-19 and reportedly experiencing some symptoms. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that they will go with Big Ben if he is back in time for their flight to Los Angeles on Saturday but if not, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will get likely his second consecutive start against the Chargers this weekend.

The 18-year veteran has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions in eight games this season. His status will be something to monitor throughout the week.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.