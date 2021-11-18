Steph Curry Available to Play Thursday vs. Cavaliers

Curry entered Thursday as probable, and he has been upgraded to available to play vs. the Cavaliers. The Warriors have been the best team in basketball to start the year, leading the league in both record and Net Rating, and Curry has been a massive part of their success. He leads the team with an average of 28.7 points per game, and he’s also averaged 6.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

The Warriors are expected to take care of business in this matchup, and they’re currently listed as 9.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cavaliers have been better than expected this season, but they are incredibly shorthanded at the moment. Collin Sexton could miss the entire season after suffering a knee injury, and Evan Mobley is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a right elbow sprain. Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen are also out of the lineup, which leaves the team without four of their top players. It will be challenging for the Cavaliers to compete with the Warriors with all of those players out of the lineup.