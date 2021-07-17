Stephen Strasburg suffers a setback for the Nationals

Stephen Strasburg has suffered a setback in his rehab, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports. After a sim game, Strasburg felt discomfort in his neck and now will begin throwing off flat ground again. The Nationals will play it safe with Strasburg and not rush him back, but they have lost five in a row and eight of their last 10 games and may end up becoming sellers at the trade deadline on July 30. The Nationals currently sit 42-48 and six games behind the Mets in the National League East.

The Nationals were obliterated by the Padres on Friday night to the tune of 24-8. Patrick Corbin will be tasked with keeping the Padres' offense in check Saturday, while Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres. Snell has been questionable to start due to his dealing with food poisoning the past 7-10 days. The Nationals are -137 (+1.5) on the run line, +114 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-110), and the under (-110).