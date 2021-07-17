Stephen Strasburg suffers a setback for the Nationals
July 17George KurtzSportsGrid
Stephen Strasburg has suffered a setback in his rehab, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports. After a sim game, Strasburg felt discomfort in his neck and now will begin throwing off flat ground again. The Nationals will play it safe with Strasburg and not rush him back, but they have lost five in a row and eight of their last 10 games and may end up becoming sellers at the trade deadline on July 30. The Nationals currently sit 42-48 and six games behind the Mets in the National League East.
The Nationals were obliterated by the Padres on Friday night to the tune of 24-8. Patrick Corbin will be tasked with keeping the Padres’ offense in check Saturday, while Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres. Snell has been questionable to start due to his dealing with food poisoning the past 7-10 days. The Nationals are -137 (+1.5) on the run line, +114 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.