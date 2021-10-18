Stephon Gilmore Expected to Practice This Week

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1450107827339632643

Gilmore was surprisingly traded from the Patriots to the Panthers two weeks ago, and he is eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform List this week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Gilmore is expected to start practicing with the team this week, which means there’s a chance he’s in the lineup vs. the Giants.

Gilmore would be a massive upgrade for the Panthers’ secondary. He was the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s earned a top ProFootballFocus grade at corner for most of his tenure with the Patriots. His numbers declined a bit last year, but he was dealing with injuries.

The Panthers have overhauled their secondary with the additions of Gilmore and C.J. Henderson. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so pairing him with Gilmore would give the Panthers two quality cornerbacks. The Panthers already rank second in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA, so some upgraded cornerback play would make them even better.

The Panthers are currently listed as three-point road favorites vs. the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook.