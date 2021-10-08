Sterling Shepard is out Sunday for the Giants

Sterling Shepard has been ruled out Sunday for the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. This will be the second game in a row that Shepard has missed due to a hamstring injury. Shepard did get some work in practice late in the week, but it wasn’t enough to clear him for the game versus the Cowboys on Sunday. The Giants hope that Shepard will be able to play in Week 6 versus the Rams. The Giants also ruled Darius Slayton out of this game with a hamstring injury.

The absence of Shepard and Slayton allowed John Ross and first-round pick Kadarius Toney to excel versus the Saints in Week 4, something they will need to do again versus the Cowboys in what is expected to be a high scoring game.

The Cowboys are favored by seven points in this contest and are -310 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 52.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.