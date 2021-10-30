Sterling Shepard is questionable to play Monday for the Giants
October 30George KurtzSportsGrid
Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are expected to play Monday for the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. Shepard is questionable due to a hamstring injury, while Toney is the same due to an ankle ailment. The Giants need all of the playmakers they can find as Kenny Golladay (knee) and Saquon Barkley (ankle) are both out for this game.
This game between the Giants and Chiefs figures to be a high-scoring one as the Chiefs have had problems stopping anyone with their defense. The Giants don’t have much of a run game without Barkley so Daniel Jones is likely to put the ball in the air early and often. Jones will need all of the playmakers he can find. The question may not be if Shepard and Toney can play, but can they finish the game.
The Giants are currently 10 point underdogs Sunday and are +360 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 52.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
