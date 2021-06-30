Steven Matz To Start Wednesday for Blue Jays

Ben Wagner of SportsNet reports the Toronto Blue Jays have activated starting Pitcher Steven Matz from the 10-day COVID injured listed and is expected to start Wednesday against the Mariners, his 14th start of the season.

Anthony Castro and Joel Payamps have been optioned for Matz and Cimber. Jeremy Beasely has been DFA. #bluejays — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) June 30, 2021

Matz last pitched in a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Jun. 12, going 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters. In his first season with the Blue Jays, Matz has a 7-3 record, with a 4.26 ERA, 24.8% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP. He is priced at $8,500 on FanDuel.

Matz uses a four-pitch mix of fastball, changeup, curveball and slider, preferring to use the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 37% K rate, used 33% in two-strike situations, with a 39% CSW rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

Matz will face a Mariners team with the second-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .217 this season, with a league-low .291 OBP and a 26.7% strikeout rate–the third-highest in the league.

Toronto is a -270 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Mariners in a game with a 10.5-run total.