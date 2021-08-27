Suns’ Chris Paul Underwent Wrist Surgery

In a recent interview with Time.com, Suns guard Chris Paul shared he’s currently undergoing rehab after wrist surgery this summer. Paul suffered torn ligaments in his right wrist during the playoffs, and yet he still averaged 19.2 points and 8.6 assists per game.
Although the Suns ultimately came up short in the NBA Finals, Paul’s performance was good enough to earn a four-year $120 million contract.
There is some caution, though, as this will be Paul’s fourth surgery on his hand. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the season, but it’ll be interesting to see if he slides in fantasy drafts.
As for the Suns’ chances to win a title, they’re currently listed at 14-to-1 odds.
Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds for division winners, conference winners, MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and even Sixth Man of the Year.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.