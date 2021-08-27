Suns’ Chris Paul Underwent Wrist Surgery

In a recent interview with Time.com, Suns guard Chris Paul shared he’s currently undergoing rehab after wrist surgery this summer. Paul suffered torn ligaments in his right wrist during the playoffs, and yet he still averaged 19.2 points and 8.6 assists per game.

Although the Suns ultimately came up short in the NBA Finals, Paul’s performance was good enough to earn a four-year $120 million contract.

There is some caution, though, as this will be Paul’s fourth surgery on his hand. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the season, but it’ll be interesting to see if he slides in fantasy drafts.

As for the Suns’ chances to win a title, they’re currently listed at 14-to-1 odds.

