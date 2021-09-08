T.J. Warren Remains Out of Pacers Lineup Indefinitely

Warren reportedly suffered the injury in the 2020-21 preseason, playing through the injury for four games, averaging 29 minutes, 15 points, three rebounds and one assist per game. In his first season with the Pacers, he started 67 games, averaging 33 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds and one assist per game.
In Warren’s absence, the team relied on Justin Holiday to take over small forward duties. Playing 72 games for the team last season, Holiday averaged 30 minutes, scoring 10 points, four rebounds and two assists per game and was second on the team in usage, only behind Domantas Sabonis with a 27.9% usage rate.
The Pacers posting a 34-38 record last season, secured the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating the Charlotte Hornets before losing to the eighth seed Washington Wizards. The team kicks off the 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 20 and are a 2-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook.
