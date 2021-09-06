T.J. Watt “In Doubt” For Week 1 vs. the Bills

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1434930390393921537

Watt enters the year on the final year of his rookie contract, and he has been one of the best bargains in football recently. He’s cost the Steelers less than $3M against the cap in each of the past three seasons, but he’s racked up a blistering 42.5 sacks over that time frame. He led the league with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020-21, and his eight forced fumbles led the league in 2019-20.

Watt will get a slight raise this season — he’ll earn just over $10M — but he’s still vastly underpaid. He’s not happy about his current contract situation, and it’s possible that he’s not on the field to start the season. He reported to offseason practices for the Steelers but only participated in individual drills, so he hasn’t seen a single snap with the full defense. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Watt “feels in doubt” for the Steelers opening matchup vs. the Bills, so it’s possible he could hold out if he doesn’t get a new deal before Sunday.

The Steelers are currently listed as 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook.