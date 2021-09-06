T.J. Watt “In Doubt” For Week 1 vs. the Bills

Watt enters the year on the final year of his rookie contract, and he has been one of the best bargains in football recently. He’s cost the Steelers less than $3M against the cap in each of the past three seasons, but he’s racked up a blistering 42.5 sacks over that time frame. He led the league with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020-21, and his eight forced fumbles led the league in 2019-20.
Watt will get a slight raise this season — he’ll earn just over $10M — but he’s still vastly underpaid. He’s not happy about his current contract situation, and it’s possible that he’s not on the field to start the season. He reported to offseason practices for the Steelers but only participated in individual drills, so he hasn’t seen a single snap with the full defense. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Watt “feels in doubt” for the Steelers opening matchup vs. the Bills, so it’s possible he could hold out if he doesn’t get a new deal before Sunday.
The Steelers are currently listed as 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.