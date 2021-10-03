T.J. Watt Returns to the Steelers Lineup vs. Packers

T.J. Watt‘s importance to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is well known. The youngest Watt led the NFL in sacks and tackles for a loss last season and was rewarded with a five-year $112 million contract before the 2021 season. We got a glimpse of how hapless the Steelers’ defense is without their star linebacker after Watt missed most of the past two weeks with a groin injury. Pittsburgh gave up 425 yards and 26 points to the Las Vegas Raiders before allowing 24 points to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Adam Schefter confirmed that Watt would be available for the Steelers on Sunday, noting that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson would also be in the lineup. The Steelers hope that Watt’s return will invigorate their defense as they look to get back into the win column against the Green Bay Packers.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1444474240426729472

Watt has 3.0 sacks through two games for the Steelers, adding one tackle for a loss, two forced fumbles, and seven tackles to his stat line. Johnson and Smith-Schuster rank third and fourth, respectively, in receiving yards on the Steelers this season. Johnson has more targets and receptions than Smith-Schuster despite playing in only two games, ranking behind team leader Chase Claypool in all three categories.

The Steelers will need improved effort on both sides of the ball as they look to keep things close against the Packers on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Steelers listed as +6.5 underdogs, with the total set at 44.5.