T.J. Watt Signs Massive Extension With the Steelers

Watt returned to practice on Wednesday, but it was no secret that he was unhappy about his contract. He’s been one of the best bargains in football since being drafted by the Steelers, and he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. The Steelers’ policy is that they do not negotiate contract extensions with players during the season, so the clock was running out to get Watt a new deal before the start of the year.
However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have agreed to an extension on Thursday. The deal is reportedly for four years and $112M, with $80M fully guaranteed at signing. That works out to an average of just over $28M per season, making Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Watt has racked up at least 13.0 sacks in each of the past three seasons, including a league-leading 15.0 last year. It’s a fitting payday for the back-to-back First-Team All-Pro.
The Steelers open up the season against the Bills, and they’re listed as 6.5-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
