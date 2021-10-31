T.Y. Hilton Active Sunday Against Titans

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is active and is expected to play in a Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Hilton, who has been dealing with injuries this year, was listed as questionable with a quad injury, last playing in a Week 6 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. He was targeted four times, catching four passes for 80 yards.

Hilton, who is priced at $6,200 on FanDuel, is responsible for 22% of the Colts’ target share, only behind wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Week 8 matchup against an AFC South rival looks appealing, with the Titans ranked 22nd in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. The 10-year veteran’s return to action gives quarterback Carson Wentz an additional weapon to move the ball down the field, using a balanced 46%/44% pass-to-run play calling split.

The Colts are a 3-point home favorite against the Titans on FanDuel Sportbook in a matchup with a 50.5-point total.