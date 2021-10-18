T.Y. Hilton and Quenton Nelson Could Miss Sunday Night Tilt Against 49ers

There are two names to pay close attention to on the Indianapolis Colts’ injury list this week. Quenton Nelson can come off the injured reserve after spending the league-mandated three-game minimum with an ankle injury. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton played in his first game on Sunday but was forced to leave early after injuring his quad on his final catch.

The Colts are uncertain if either player will be available for their Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. They will continue to assess Hilton and Nelson’s injuries throughout the week.

Hilton caught 4-of-4 targets against the Houston Texans on Sunday for 80 yards. The four-time Pro Bowler’s longest play was a 52-yard catch and run, although Hilton was kept out of the end zone. Zach Pascal will feature more prominently if Hilton is forced to miss time, with the Colts noting any absence would be minimal.

Chris Reed has stepped up in place of Nelson and will continue to start until Nelson is cleared to play.

