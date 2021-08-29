T.Y. Hilton Expected to Miss “Multiple Weeks”

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y Hilton is expected to miss several weeks with an unspecified injury.

https://twitter.com/HolderStephen/status/1431979215377813504

The injury is not considered season-ending but will have a major impact on the Colts’ receiving corps. Hilton led the team in targets last season, catching 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns. He also led the team in target market share, responsible for 18% of all passes.

Last season, The Colts ranked 11th in the league in passing yards per game, averaging 253 yards per game, with former quarterback Phillip Rivers ranking 10th with 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns. The team will look to Carson Wentz, who is expected to handle under-center duties this season. Wentz threw for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns and was benched after Week 13 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With an 11-5 record, the Colts returned to the playoffs in 2020 before losing 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card. The team is currently +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook and kick off the 2021 season with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts are a 1-point home underdog in the Week 1 matchup in a game with a 49.5-point total.