T.Y. Hilton Rejoins Colts Practice Wednesday

Injuries have derailed T.Y. Hilton‘s season, as the four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in just two games playing a combined 59 snaps. However, there is reason for optimism, as Hilton returns to Indianapolis Colts practice on Wednesday, although he remains in concussion protocol.

Reich: TY Hilton. Will practice today. Still in concussion protocol. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 10, 2021

We will get a better idea throughout the week if Hilton can clear protocol and rejoin the Colts’ active roster for their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would be an ideal matchup for Hilton, as the Jaguars give up the seventh-most passing yards per game and have the 21st opponent rank against receivers at FanDuel.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a receiver to key in on if Hilton isn’t cleared in time for Sunday’s contest. Pittman Jr. leads the Colts in targets, receptions, yards, receiving touchdowns, and ranks near the top of NFL leaderboards.

The Colts are huge -10.5 home favorites against the Jags on Sunday, who have won two of their past three games.