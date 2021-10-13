T.Y. Hilton Returns to Practice on Wednesday

https://twitter.com/zkeefer/status/1448337792270995456

Hilton has yet to suit up this season due to a neck injury, but he was able to practice with the team on Wednesday. That means he’s been officially designated to return from Injured Reserve, which gives the Colts 21 days to add him to their active roster. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Hilton is ahead of schedule in his injury recovery and that he could be in the lineup as early as this week vs. the Texans.

In Hilton’s absence, Michael Pittman Jr. has stepped up as the team’s No. 1 receiver. He’s racked up 24.2% of the team’s targets and has responded with 29 catches for 368 yards. He also scored his first touchdown of the season last week vs. the Ravens. His fantasy stock would likely take a slight hit with Hilton returning, but Pittman still profiles as the team’s top pass-catcher. Zach Pascal and Parris Cambell are more likely to be impacted. All of the receivers benefit from an elite matchup vs. the Texans this week, who rank dead last in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA.

The Colts are currently listed as 9.5-point favorites vs. the Texans on FanDuel Sportsbook.