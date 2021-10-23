T.Y. Hilton won’t play Sunday for the Colts

The Colts have declared T.Y. Hilton out for the game Sunday, the Colts official website reports. Hilton made his 2021 season debut last Sunday versus the Texans and caught four balls for 80 yards before suffering a quad injury. Hilton had missed the first five games of the season due to a neck injury. There was some hope that Hilton could play this week, but those hopes were dashed after not practicing the entire week. Parris Campbell will also miss this game for the Colts due to a foot injury. In one bit of good news for the Colts, Quenton Nelson was activated from injured reserve.

The Colts will be in San Francisco on Sunday night to take on the 49ers. In their last prime time game, the Colts managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a fourth-quarter collapse versus the Ravens. The Colts are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.