Take ‘Em Or Leave ‘Em: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

You could not have made much more of an impact in your first NFL game than Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire made against the Houston Texans in week one last season. 138 rushing yards and a touchdown made plenty realize that the Chiefs may have a running back of the future after winning a Super Bowl. It didn’t quite pan out that way as Edward-Helaire cooled off with just two other games on the season with over 100 scrimmage yards. After finishing the season with 803 rushing yards and 297 receiving yards, the glaring note came when he only accrued five touchdowns in such an explosive offense.

Where should Edwards-Helaire be Drafted?

He is being drafted in the early second round of every draft. Are experts expecting these numbers to double because they are taking him at this ADP? He got a fair share of red zone touches with 28 but couldn’t convert when he had the opportunity. Antonio Gibson, Taysom Hill, and Melvin Gordon all had similar red zone touch numbers, yet all blew him out of the water on touchdowns. Another thing to consider is that they aren’t quite as deep at wide receiver as they used to be. You should see you know 80 to 90 targets in the passing game pretty easily, a large step up from 54 in his rookie season.

The offense should be close to tops in the NFL this season, and in all likelihood, they don’t really have any other backs on this roster that are going to eat off his plate significantly. Jerick Mckinnon and Darrel Williams are both not taking touches from anybody. This creates a huge ceiling for Edwards-Helaire. His workload will only increase, especially as a younger back, and you should be looking to snag him right around his current ADP.

Chiefs Futures Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are -280 to win the AFC West and +500 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.