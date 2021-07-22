Take ‘Em Or Leave ‘Em: James Robinson

James Robinson’s Breakout Rookie Season

As arguably last year’s fantasy steal of the season, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is looking to build on an explosive rookie camp. Robinson wasn’t on anyone’s radar last year and became a 1,000-yard rusher for the Jaguars. Add on top of that 49 receptions with 344 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and he likely made many owners league champions.

What’s The Issue This Year?

Yet, his ADP is only at 59 for the upcoming season, and this may be due to the front office spending a first-round pick on Travis Etienne and signing Carlos Hyde in free agency. Robinson had 77 percent of Jacksonville’s red-zone touches, a mile ahead of anybody else in the league relative to their own team. But with some new talent in the backfield, it’s just hard to see a repeat this season.

Even if Etienne plays in a hybrid-style role where he can be change-of-pace or an explosive option, he is still likely to get a minimum of 150 carries and 40 targets with the ceiling for much more.

The same is true for Hyde, but he may come into play for some goal-line carries. Robinson’s path to upside really may only be through an injury to Etienne. Consider leaving James Robinson for other drafters as the path for him to repeat last year’s volume is exceptionally narrow.

Jacksonville Jaguars Futures Odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently +700 to win the AFC South and +10000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.