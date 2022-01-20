Target The Over In Tonight’s Purdue-Indiana Big Ten Clash: Buy, Buy, Buy

Buy, Buy, Buy: #4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

#4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (13-4) Date: 01/20/2022 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

#4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Purdue Boilermakers -182 vs. Indiana Hoosiers +150 Spread: Purdue Boilermakers -3.5 (-120) vs. Indiana Hoosiers +3.5 (-102) Game Total: 140.5

All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

#4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers News and Notes

You’d have to go back to February 20th, 2016, to find the Indiana Hoosiers’ last victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. That means there have been straight losses for the Hoosiers, along with a 2-7-1 ATS mark in the past ten meetings. However, even with the trends strongly tilted in favor of the Boilermakers, SportsGrid betting analyst Ben Stevens has decided to bypass the side altogether in this game. Instead, he sees more value in playing this game over the total of 140.5 in today’s edition of Buy, Buy, Buy on The Morning After.

Stevens likes the idea of a contrarian play on the total that’s dropped 4.5 points since opening at 145. Purdue’s scored at least 90 points in its past two games in the Big Ten, and it averaged over 90 points during the non-conference part of its schedule. Thus, the metrics clearly show that the Boilermakers have the most efficient offense in all of college basketball. It’s worth noting that the total is on a 5-0 run to the over in Purdue’s past five games.

As for Indiana, the total has gone over in its past three games coming into this contest. Purdue’s ability to make shots should make Indiana play this game at their tempo. That should make for plenty of points in Bloomington, Indiana.

Play this one over the total at 140.5 or better.

