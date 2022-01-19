Target The Under In Tonight’s LSU-Alabama SEC Clash: Buy, Buy, Buy
Buy, Buy, Buy: #13 LSU Tigers vs. Crimson Tide
#13 LSU Tigers (15-2) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6)
Date: 01/19/2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
#13 LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline: LSU Tigers +140 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide -170
Spread: LSU Tigers +3.5 (-110) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide -3.5 (-110)
Game Total: 148
All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
#13 LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide News and Notes
Alabama comes into this contest as a 3.5-point favorite despite losing its past three games. As for LSU, it’s looking to rebound from Saturday’s 65-58 loss as a 6.5-point favorite to an unranked Arkansas team. Nonetheless, LSU is still 15-2 and ranked 13th in the country.
But this handicap isn’t about a particular side in this matchup. Instead, it’s the total that’s sitting at 148, which bettors should prioritize. That number seems a bit high considering that LSU has the most efficient defense in all of college basketball. It’s why the total is 14-3 to the under in the Tigers’ games this season. Look for LSU to be even more defensive-minded off their loss which could lead to them controlling the tempo in this game.
This total opened at 145.5, but a 2.5-point move seems unwarranted in this spot. As a result, the under offers plenty of value for contrarian bettors.
For more Buy, Buy, Buy picks, make sure you catch Ben Stevens’s videos every day on SportsGrid.
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!