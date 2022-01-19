Target The Under In Tonight’s LSU-Alabama SEC Clash: Buy, Buy, Buy

Buy, Buy, Buy: #13 LSU Tigers vs. Crimson Tide

#13 LSU Tigers (15-2) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6) Date: 01/19/2022 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

#13 LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: LSU Tigers +140 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide -170 Spread: LSU Tigers +3.5 (-110) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide -3.5 (-110) Game Total: 148

#13 LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide News and Notes

Alabama comes into this contest as a 3.5-point favorite despite losing its past three games. As for LSU, it’s looking to rebound from Saturday’s 65-58 loss as a 6.5-point favorite to an unranked Arkansas team. Nonetheless, LSU is still 15-2 and ranked 13th in the country.

But this handicap isn’t about a particular side in this matchup. Instead, it’s the total that’s sitting at 148, which bettors should prioritize. That number seems a bit high considering that LSU has the most efficient defense in all of college basketball. It’s why the total is 14-3 to the under in the Tigers’ games this season. Look for LSU to be even more defensive-minded off their loss which could lead to them controlling the tempo in this game.

This total opened at 145.5, but a 2.5-point move seems unwarranted in this spot. As a result, the under offers plenty of value for contrarian bettors.

