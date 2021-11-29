Taysom Hill Preparing to Start vs. Cowboys

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1465405003976175616

It was a curious decision when the Saints decided to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback after Jameis Winston got hurt. Siemian is essentially a career backup, and he predictably struggled in his four starts with the Saints. He didn’t manage to win a single game, and he averaged just 4.67 adjusted yards per attempt in his final two outings.

Now, it appears as though Hill will finally get his opportunity at quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hill is taking the first-team reps at practice this week, which puts him on track to start vs. the Cowboys. However, Hill is still dealing with a foot injury, so he will have to make it through practice without a setback.

Hill brings an appealing skill-set to the table for fantasy purposes. He averaged 208.5 passing yards and 52.3 rushing yards in his four starts last year, and he also added four rushing touchdowns. That’s good for an average of more than 11 FanDuel points per game just with his legs.

The Saints will square off with the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, and they’re currently listed as 5.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.