Teddy Bridgewater expected to start Sunday for the Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater has cleared concussion protocol for the Broncos, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Bridgewater suffered a concussion during the loss to the Ravens last Sunday. Bridgewater had a limited practice Thursday and a full practice Friday. He is expected to start versus the Steelers on Sunday.

Bridgewater won the starting job over Drew Lock coming out of training camp and has led the Broncos to a 3-1 record in the early part of the season. Bridgewater is already without receivers Jeff Jeudy and K.J. Hamler and could also be without Courtland Sutton, who was added to the injury report after rolling his ankle in practice Friday. Sutton is questionable for Sunday.

The Broncos will look to avoid a second straight loss Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Broncos are 1.5 favorites in this contest and are -132 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.