Teddy Bridgewater expected to start Sunday for the Broncos
October 8George KurtzSportsGrid
Teddy Bridgewater has cleared concussion protocol for the Broncos, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Bridgewater suffered a concussion during the loss to the Ravens last Sunday. Bridgewater had a limited practice Thursday and a full practice Friday. He is expected to start versus the Steelers on Sunday.
Bridgewater won the starting job over Drew Lock coming out of training camp and has led the Broncos to a 3-1 record in the early part of the season. Bridgewater is already without receivers Jeff Jeudy and K.J. Hamler and could also be without Courtland Sutton, who was added to the injury report after rolling his ankle in practice Friday. Sutton is questionable for Sunday.
The Broncos will look to avoid a second straight loss Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Broncos are 1.5 favorites in this contest and are -132 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.