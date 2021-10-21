Teddy Bridgewater “Fine” For Thursday Night Football

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1451258170417065986

Bridgewater is officially questionable heading into the Broncos’ matchup vs. the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. That said, he got in a week of limited practices, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Bridgewater is “fine.”

Bridgewater has been average this season from a fantasy perspective, but he draws a solid matchup this week. The Browns have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, ranking 20th in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA.

Both the Broncos and Browns are dealing with some significant injury issues heading into this contest. The Browns will be particularly shorthanded on offense, and they’ll be playing without Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are also questionable, so they could be decimated on that side of the ball.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the total on this game sits at just 40.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Browns have also dropped to just 1.5-point favorites despite the game being played in Cleveland.