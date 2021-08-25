Teddy Bridgewater Named the Broncos Starting Quarterback

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1430573865651015681

The battle between Bridgewater and Drew Lock was one of the most competitive competitions of the offseason, but Bridgewater has officially earned the starting job. He’s been excellent through two preseason games, completing 84.2% of his passes for 179 yards, and he’s also racked up two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Overall, his 141.0 quarterback rating is the third-highest mark among all preseason quarterbacks.

Bridgewater’s previous track record as a starter is also more impressive than Lock’s. He averaged 7.5 adjusted yards per attempt in five games with the Saints in 2019 and followed that up with 7.2 adjusted yards per attempt last year with the Panthers. The Panthers didn’t win many games, but Bridgewater was 8-7 against the spread. Overall, Bridgewater has been one of the most profitable quarterbacks for NFL bettors, posting a career record of 35-14 against the spread.

The Broncos will open up the regular season against the Giants, and they’re listed as 1.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.