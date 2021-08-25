Teddy Bridgewater Named the Broncos Starting Quarterback

The battle between Bridgewater and Drew Lock was one of the most competitive competitions of the offseason, but Bridgewater has officially earned the starting job. He’s been excellent through two preseason games, completing 84.2% of his passes for 179 yards, and he’s also racked up two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Overall, his 141.0 quarterback rating is the third-highest mark among all preseason quarterbacks.
Bridgewater’s previous track record as a starter is also more impressive than Lock’s. He averaged 7.5 adjusted yards per attempt in five games with the Saints in 2019 and followed that up with 7.2 adjusted yards per attempt last year with the Panthers. The Panthers didn’t win many games, but Bridgewater was 8-7 against the spread. Overall, Bridgewater has been one of the most profitable quarterbacks for NFL bettors, posting a career record of 35-14 against the spread.
The Broncos will open up the regular season against the Giants, and they’re listed as 1.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.